Tanzania Moves to Provide Young People With Disabilities a Wide Access to Decent Job Opportunities

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government is implementing a sustainable strategy to ensure that young people with disabilities have access to decent employment opportunities and inclusive working environments, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI), Dr Jafar Seif, has said.

Dr Seif said the initiative is part of efforts to implement the National Youth Development Policy of 2007, as amended in 2024, and supports the objectives of the National Development Vision 2050.

He made the remarks today, August 31, 2026, in Parliament in Dodoma while responding to a question from Special Seats Member of Parliament Yumna Omari, who sought clarification on the government's specific strategy for developing the skills and talents of young people with disabilities to increase their participation in employment and education.

Dr Seif said the government would continue strengthening inclusive systems across the education, employment and vocational training sectors, while also promoting innovation and nurturing the talents of young people with disabilities.

He added that 643 young people with disabilities have enrolled in and graduated from various vocational training institutions across the country, including the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA).

According to Dr Seif, the initiative is intended to equip young people with disabilities with relevant skills and better prepare them to participate fully in the labour market.