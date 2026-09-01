Botswana: Low Loan Recovery Threatens P59m Youth Fund

Molepolole — Low repayment rates continue to undermine the P59 million Youth Development Fund (YDF) in the Mogoditshane-Thamaga district, with just P300, 000 recovered from 685 funded ventures since 2009. Mogoditshane-Thamaga district commissioner, Ms Motlatsi Madisa disclosed the shortfall during a capacity-building workshop for 150 local YDF beneficiaries at Mogoditshane Community Hall last Friday.

Ms Madisa attributed the capital loss to unauthorised relocations and high business closure rates, thus reminded participants that loan repayment was a binding contractual obligation necessary to replenish funds for future applicants.

She urged young business owners to tighten cost controls and leverage digital platforms to expand into regional export markets to improve financial viability.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs, the seminar aimed to reverse commercial failures by connecting beneficiaries with strategic partners, including the Local Enterprise Authority (LEA), Botswana Digital and Innovation Hub and Stanbic Bank.

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Industry representatives emphasised that strategic execution, rather than capital access alone, determined long-term enterprise survival.

LEA official, Mr Tefo Kootsositse cautioned that market penetration posed a far greater risk to early-stage ventures than limited financing, thus urged founders to adapt to shifting demand.

For his part, Erba Farms founder, Ms Tshireletso Seoromeng noted how operational discipline allowed her to scale a backyard plot into a commercial agricultural supplier for major retailers.

Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane East, Mr Letlhogonolo Barongwang called on administrators to prioritise committed and high-potential entrepreneurs in future funding allocations to maximise economic impact and curb poverty.

BOPA