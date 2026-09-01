Tunisia: CPJ Calls On Tunisia to Release Imprisoned Journalists Amid Deadly Heatwave

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Tunisian authorities to immediately release journalists Zied el-Heni, Mourad Zghidi, and Borhen Bsaies, as reports of prisoner deaths amid an extreme heatwave raise grave concerns about life-threatening conditions in the country's overcrowded prisons.

At least 10 prisoners have died in recent weeks, as temperatures across Tunisia approached 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in some cities, including five prisoners who died in a single day in prisons in the greater Tunis area. Rights groups and prisoners' families have reported severe overcrowding, water and electricity cuts, inadequate ventilation, and limited access to medical care.

"The deaths of 10 prisoners amid Tunisia's severe heatwave make the continued imprisonment of journalists Zied el-Heni, Mourad Zghidi, and Borhen Bsaies even more alarming," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "These journalists should never have been imprisoned for their journalism and practicing their right in free speech. Tunisian authorities must not compound that injustice by leaving them exposed to dangerous prison conditions. They must release the three journalists immediately."

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Zghidi and Bsaies have been imprisoned since May 2024. After completing eight-month sentences stemming from their commentary and social media posts, they were kept behind bars under a new financial investigation. In January 2026, both journalists were sentenced to three and a half years in prison on money laundering, tax, and other financial charges.

El-Heni is serving a one-year prison sentence under Article 86 of the Telecommunications Code, following his April 24 arrest over a social media post criticizing the prosecution of journalist Khalifa Guesmi, who was imprisoned for more than three years.

CPJ urges Tunisian authorities to:

· Immediately release imprisoned journalists Zied el-Heni, Mourad Zghidi, and Borhen Bsaies.

· Ensure humane prison conditions, including access to water, ventilation, and medical care.

· Independently investigate the 10 recent deaths in custody.

CPJ emailed the office of the president requesting comment but did not receive any reply.