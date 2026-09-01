Namibia: Windhoek Mayor Sakarias Uunona Addresses August 2026 Ordinary Council Meeting

Windhoek, 27 August 2026

Official statement by His Worship Sakarias Uunona, Mayor of the Municipal Council of Windhoek

Your Worship Nangula Albertina Amutenya, Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Council of Windhoek, in absentia;

Council Member Austin Kwenani, Chairperson of Management Committee;

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All Council Members Present;

Mr Moses Matyayi, Chief Executive Officer of the Municipal Council of Windhoek;

Reverend Sefanya Hamunyela of the St Michaels Parish, Anglican Church, Katutura;

Strategic Executives and Senior Officials present;

Windhoek Residents;

Members of the Media;

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good afternoon!

It is an honour to welcome you once again to our Council Chambers for the Eight Ordinary Council Meeting of 2026. I trust that our deliberations today will be constructive and productive as we continue to advance the interests of our community.

Dear Residents,

Allow me to highlight that on today's Council Agenda, is an item which provides an update to Council on the outcome of the Debt Swap negotiations with the Ministry of Finance (on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Namibia). Council will also consider and deliberate on a range of matters affecting residents and businesses to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life within the city.

Fellow Council Members, Dear Residents,

Amongst the significant activities on the City's calendar is the commencement of the 2026 Public Meetings programme on 08 August 2026 across various constituencies, which will end on 13 September 2026. Public engagement remains a critical component of transparent, accountable and responsive municipal governance. While these consultations are guided by statutory requirements, our commitment extends beyond compliance. They provide an important platform for meaningful dialogue between the City and its residents, fostering openness, mutual respect and constructive participation. Through these engagements, residents are empowered to contribute as partners in progress, helping to shape decisions and improve service delivery for the benefit of all communities. Residents are encouraged to attend in large numbers to ensure that their voices are heard and their contributions help inform the City's plans and priorities.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

From 11 to 14 August 2026, the City experienced unfortunate Veld Fire Incidents in the Ongos-Daan Viljoen areas. The incident originated in the Ongos area and extended towards Daan Viljoen game resort and beyond. The overlapping operational periods placed sustained pressure on firefighting resources, command arrangements, aerial support, logistics and stakeholder coordination as the teams were deployed at two fronts. The Daan Viljoen front was fully controlled and contained at approximately 13:40 on 13 August 2026; approximately 6,000 hectares assessed as affected using remote sensing information. The Ongos front was reported under control at approximately 12:00 on 14 August 2026; approximately 4,700 hectares recorded as affected.

The response brought together municipal, national and private sector stakeholders, whose collective capabilities complemented one another in addressing the crisis. On behalf of Council and Management, I wish to express our sincere gratitude to all those who selflessly contributed to the containment of the veld fires, as well as to those who provided support through donations of medical supplies, food and other essential necessities.

The two (2) veld fire incidents provide a practical operational illustration of the Municipal Council of Windhoek's Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy and Action Plan 2026 - 2030. Wildfire is recognized in the Strategy as a significant hazard affecting Windhoek, underscoring the need for sustained preparedness, coordinated response and investment in risk reduction.

As part of the City's ongoing commitment to promoting safety and emergency preparedness, the Emergency Management Division has developed an informational leaflet on Grass Fire Safety Tips and Fire Prevention Measures. The leaflet is intended to assist residents in protecting their properties, families and communities from the risks associated with grass fires. It is available at our offices and can also be accessed through the City's social media platforms.

Residents are kindly requested to inform the Fire Brigade of any intended burning activities by contacting 061 211 111 in advance.

Fire Safety is Everyone's Responsibility!

Esteemed Residents, Dear Council Members,

I wish to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all staff members for their active participation and engagement during the recently concluded departmental visits. Your professionalism, openness and willingness to share valuable insights contributed significantly to the success of these visits. The discussions and feedback received have provided a better understanding of our achievements, challenges and opportunities for improvement across all departments. The commitment demonstrated by staff members reflects the dedication that continues to drive our organisation forward. We truly appreciate the time, effort and cooperation extended throughout the process.

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On behalf of Council Members and Management, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to every staff member who contributed to making the departmental visits both productive and meaningful. We look forward to continuing to work together as we strengthen our services and achieve our shared objectives.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

On behalf of Council, I am extending warm birthday greetings to Council Member Toini M Ambambi, who celebrated her birthday on 05 August and Council Member Matheus A Shoongo, who celebrated his birthday on 25 August.

May the year ahead bring you abundant joy, excellent health, and the wisdom to meet every challenge with grace and resilience, while enjoying success in all that you undertake.

Dear Residents and Council Members,

Let us continue to draw strength from our shared purpose and commitment to serving our community. While challenges may arise, they also present opportunities for growth, innovation, and progress.

Together, through collaboration, dedication, and sound decision-making, we can continue to build a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

I look forward to the fruitful deliberations ahead and to the positive outcomes that will emerge from this meeting.

I thank you!....