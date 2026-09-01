Namibia: President Says Shityuwete Left Legacy of Courage, Sacrifice

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has paid tribute to liberation struggle veteran and workers' rights advocate Helao Shityuwete, who died on Saturday, days after celebrating his 92nd birthday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says Shityuwete's death, shortly after Namibia commemorated Heroes Day on 26 August, was particularly poignant as the country honoured the men and women who sacrificed for its freedom.

"Comrade Shityuwete belonged to that distinguished generation of patriots whose courage and selflessness shaped the course of our history," she says.

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She describes Shityuwete as a distinguished Namibian, a courageous liberation struggle veteran and a lifelong champion of workers' dignity and rights.

His life, she says, was defined by sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to justice and freedom.

Shityuwete was imprisoned on Robben Island for standing against apartheid oppression, but his spirit remained unbroken and his commitment to Namibia's liberation never wavered.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says his contribution extended beyond the liberation struggle, with his writing and advocacy for labour rights helping preserve the experiences and sacrifices of Namibia's liberation generation for future generations.

"His passing marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in our nation's history," she says.

However, she says the values Shityuwete stood for and the freedom to which he devoted his life would remain his enduring legacy.

Nandi-Ndaitwah extends condolences to Shityuwete's wife, Jane, his children and the entire Shityuwete family, saying their loss was shared by a grateful nation.

She says Shityuwete's name would forever occupy a place of honour in Namibia's history.