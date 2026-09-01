Uganda: Tooro Announces Succession Rules

Tooro Kingdom has issued detailed guidelines governing the funeral and succession of the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, asserting the authority of the Musuuga and the Babiito Clan over the cultural rites that will follow the monarch's death.

The statement, issued on Saturday by the Office of the Musuuga, comes amid questions and quiet unease among sections of royals and clan leaders over the Kingdom's earlier revelation that Oyo left behind a young son who will become heir to the Tooro throne.

The identity of the child has not been disclosed, with the Kingdom saying it will be formally announced at an appropriate time in accordance with Tooro traditions and customs.

The issue has particularly attracted attention within sections of the Babiito royal clan, where questions have been raised about the circumstances surrounding the revelation of an heir who had not previously been publicly known.

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The latest statement now seeks to provide a clear framework for how both the burial of the late King and the transition to his successor will be handled.

The Office of the Musuuga, headed by Charles Kamurasi, says it holds authority and custodianship over all cultural ceremonies arising from the King's death.

According to the statement, the Musuuga is responsible for convening and presiding over meetings connected to the funeral, directing preparations for the burial and overseeing the succession process from beginning to end.

"All Kingdom organs and structures engaged in the funeral and succession process act under this authority," the statement says.

The Kingdom has also clarified where the late King's body will be taken and kept before burial.

The body will be transported directly from the airport to Karuziika Palace in Kabarole, which the Kingdom identifies as the sole official palace and seat of the King.

The statement says this follows an established custom that the body of a King should not be moved from place to place.

It explains that although the Kingdom has other royal buildings, these are residences and not palaces, making Karuziika the designated place where the body will lie throughout the mourning period.

The Kingdom says there will therefore be no further transfer of the body between locations.

The official mourning period preceding the burial will last nine days under Tooro custom.

The nine days will begin when the King's body arrives at Karuziika Palace, with all cultural activities connected to the mourning period organised around the date of arrival.

The succession process has been placed specifically under the custody of the Musuuga and the Babiito Clan.

The Kingdom says a 21-member committee of Babiito elders has been constituted to oversee the succession process on behalf of the clan and the people of Tooro.

The committee's mandate includes identifying the successor, formally announcing the successor to relevant stakeholders and preparing the traditions and cultural ceremonies associated with the succession.

The development gives institutional backing to the Kingdom's earlier announcement that Oyo left behind a Prince who will continue the royal line.

When announcing Oyo's death, Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki said the continuity of the Crown was assured because the King had left behind a Prince whose identity would be disclosed at an appropriate time.

"The continuity of the Crown is assured. His Majesty leaves behind a Prince as his heir, whose identity will be formally revealed at the appropriate time, in accordance with the traditions and customs of Tooro Kingdom," Rwomiire said.

President Museveni subsequently confirmed that he had been informed by Queen Mother Best Kemigisa that Oyo had left behind a young son.

Museveni said Kemigisa had told him that the child would be introduced to the public at the right time.

The revelation has nevertheless generated interest because Oyo was not officially married and had not installed a Queen Consort before his death.

In September 2025, Queen Mother Best Kemigisa publicly urged her son to marry and bring an Omugo, or Queen Consort, into the royal family.

The Kingdom has, however, maintained that the existence of a Queen Consort is not a prerequisite for the continuation of the royal line and that the identity of the Prince will be handled according to Tooro customs.

The latest statement appears designed to settle the question of who has authority to determine and communicate matters surrounding the succession.

It says the Babiito Clan bears responsibility for the succession plans and protocols, with the 21-member committee operating under the leadership of the Musuuga.

The statement also establishes a separate three-member committee to handle official communication concerning the King's death, funeral rites and succession.

Fr. Dr. Charles Oyo, Musinguzi Moses and Omub. Isaac Rwabwoni will coordinate official communication with the Omuhikirwa and other stakeholders.

The Kingdom has urged the public and the media to rely on statements issued through this channel.

For coordination between the Kingdom and the Ugandan Government, former Defence Minister Tom Butime has been designated as the official contact person.

The Kingdom has also called for unity and restraint among the people of Tooro, particularly during the culturally sensitive period surrounding the King's death and succession.

The Office of the Musuuga urged Abatooro, members of the Babiito Clan, cultural and religious leaders, Government authorities and other stakeholders to respect the cultural authorities overseeing the process.

It said the rites surrounding the death of a King carry profound significance and should be allowed to proceed without interference.

The statement comes just days after the death of Oyo at the age of 34 following treatment abroad.

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Oyo became King in 1995 at the age of three following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III, and was formally crowned in 2010 after attaining the age of 18.

His death on August 27, 2026 came almost exactly 31 years after that of his father, who died on August 26, 1995.

Oyo's accession as a three-year-old made him internationally known as the world's youngest reigning monarch at the time, while his three-decade reign made him one of Uganda's most prominent traditional leaders.

He later became involved in youth advocacy, HIV/AIDS awareness, environmental conservation, agriculture and sports.

His death has now opened a new chapter for the Tooro monarchy, with the Kingdom facing the task of completing the funeral rites while preparing for the transition to a new monarch.

The immediate focus will be the return of Oyo's body to Karuziika Palace, the nine-day mourning period and the culturally prescribed burial rites.

Behind these ceremonies, however, the Babiito succession committee will be working to establish and formally communicate the identity and succession of the young Prince whose existence the Kingdom says assures continuity of the Tooro Crown.

The Kingdom has said further details on the cultural programme, including the Kutaabaza burial ritual, the nine days of mourning and other succession activities will be communicated through the official channels.