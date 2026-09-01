Nigeria: Shettima Returns to Nigeria After AU Summit in Angola

31 August 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

VP Shettima represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the high-level summit.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Nigeria following his participation at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Luanda, Angola.

VP Shettima represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the high-level summit, where Nigeria called for stronger African-led mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution, as well as urgent continental action against recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks on Africans and other nationals in South Africa.

At the summit, Nigeria also backed the Luanda Action Plan and called for sustainable financing of Africa's peace and security architecture, stronger collective responsibility among AU member states and greater African ownership of solutions to conflicts on the continent.

The Vice President returned to Abuja after the conclusion of his engagements in Angola.

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