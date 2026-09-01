Malawi: Corruption in Police, Prisons and Immigration a 'Threat to National Security' - - Mukhito

Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito has issued a stark warning that corruption within Malawi's security institutions goes far beyond simple misconduct, branding it a genuine threat to the country's national security.

Mukhito delivered the blunt message in Karonga District on Monday, during a familiarisation tour and meeting with officers from the Malawi Police Service, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, and the Malawi Prison Service.

The minister urged frontline officers to adopt a zero-tolerance stance on corruption, while calling for a renewed focus on discipline, accountability and performance across all three institutions.

Mukhito insisted security officers must take full responsibility for their conduct and uphold the highest standards of integrity while carrying out their duties.

"Adopt zero tolerance to corruption. Uphold integrity in the discharge of your duties," he told officers.