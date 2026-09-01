South Africa: Limpopo Village Cut Off as Bridge Collapses - South African News Briefs - September 1, 2026

Limpopo Village Cut Off After Makeshift Bridge Collapses

The community of Mafarafara village in Limpopo has once again been cut off from a nearby clinic after a makeshift bridge across the Tubatse River collapsed following recent heavy rains, reports EWN. The bridge, built from wooden logs, sticks and corrugated iron sheets, provided a vital but unsafe link between remote villages. Residents must now either swim across the swollen river or pay more than R100 for transport to and from the clinic.

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Hawks Officer Questioned Over R3 Million Cash Deposits

The Madlanga Commission has questioned KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Deenadayalan Govender over more than R3 million in cash deposits made into his bank accounts between August 2022 and December 2023, reports SABC News. The commission said that the deposits far exceeded his monthly take-home salary. He is being investigated to determine whether the movement of the funds could indicate possible money laundering. Govender has also faced questions about his relationships with tow-truck businessman Clive Naicker and convicted drug dealer Timmy Marimuthu.

Cape Town Signs Cheaper Solar Power Deals

Cape Town has signed two solar power purchase agreements that will add 70 megawatts of electricity from plants in Atlantis and Philippi to the city's grid at prices below Eskom's tariffs, reports EWN. The city said that the future price increases will be linked to inflation rather than Eskom's tariff hikes. This might potentially help to limit electricity costs for residents. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the 20-year contracts are expected to provide R8 billion worth of electricity and reduce the city's reliance on Eskom.

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