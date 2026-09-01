Zimbabwe: Harare Woman Accused of Repackaging Sugar in Fake Hulett Packets Granted Bail

A 34-year-old Harare woman allegedly caught repackaging sugar into counterfeit Hulett-branded packets appeared in court Monday and was granted US$200 bail.

Spiwe Mutandwa appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai facing fraud charges as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

She was alternatively charged with contravening the Trade Marks Act.

Chipo Muvhama prosecuted.

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The State alleges that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) received intelligence on August 29 that Mutandwa was unlawfully repackaging sugar into 2kg packets bearing the Tongaat Hulett brand at a Southlea Park residence without the company's authority or consent.

It was further alleged that the repackaged sugar was underweight.

ZACC officers allegedly conducted surveillance before raiding the premises on the same day.

"During the operation, a Toyota Dyna truck bearing registration number AGO 1885 was found parked at the premises," prosecutors said.

A search of the truck allegedly led to the recovery of a consignment of sugar packed in 2kg bags bearing the Hulett brand.

"The packaging was allegedly a replica of the packaging ordinarily used by Tongaat Hulett for its sugar products," the State said.

A further search of the premises allegedly uncovered four rolls of empty Hulett 2kg packaging, a blower machine and other equipment suspected to have been used in the alleged repackaging operation.

Investigators also seized 181 cases of Hulett-branded 2kg sugar.

The complainant in the matter is Tongaat Hulett (Pvt) Ltd.

Mutandwa is expected to return to court on a later date as investigations continue.