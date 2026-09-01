Nigeria: Police Ban Political Gatherings Without Permission

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has warned political parties and political support groups against organising large public rallies, processions, campaigns or meetings without permission.

Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, said obtaining permission from the Command was important to guard against political thugs, troublemakers and persons who plan to exploit such gatherings to cause violence and disturb peace.

In a press statement signed on Monday in Uyo, the Commissioner of Police explained that the permission was to avert any possible clash in time, venue and activities between political parties or groups and also enable the Police to make adequate security arrangements, manage traffic and protect participants as well as members of the public.

"The Akwa Ibom State Police Command wishes to remind all political parties, political support groups, associations and other organised bodies intending to hold rallies, processions, campaigns, meetings or any other large public political gathering within the State to formally notify the Police Command well ahead of such activities for proper security coordination.

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"The essence of this directive is primarily to prevent clashes between political parties or groups whose activities may inadvertently be scheduled for the same venue, route, date or time, as well as to enable the Police to make adequate security arrangements, manage traffic and protect participants and members of the public.

"Organisers are expected to communicate with the Police sufficiently in advance, clearly stating the date, time, venue, expected number of participants and proposed routes, where applicable.

"The measure is not designed to prevent or frustrate lawful political activities, but to ensure that the rights of one political party or group do not interfere with the rights, safety and activities of others, the CP stated.

He said groups or individuals found causing trouble, engaging in thuggery, carrying offensive weapons, intimidating opponents, destroying property, blocking public roads unlawfully, provoking rival groups or committing any act capable of causing a breakdown of law and order will be dealt with.

He called on political leaders to caution their supporters and ensure their activities are peaceful and properly coordinated with relevant security authorities.