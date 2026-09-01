Nigerians Too Poor Not to Be Subsidised, ADC Tells Tinubu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the Presidency's claim that restoring petrol subsidy to support a pump price of about N600 per litre could cost Nigeria N19.1 trillion annually, saying Nigerians are too poor to afford unsubsidised fuel.

The party, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the Presidency's criticism of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's petroleum policy plan as a "desperate but clumsy attempt" to discredit the proposal.

The ADC said it was at a loss over how the Presidency arrived at the N19.1 trillion figure, arguing that the calculation was based on a hypothetical $40-per-barrel subsidy and assumptions of about $80 crude oil prices.

According to the party, the fundamental issue is that Nigerians cannot afford the cost of unsubsidised fuel.

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"What Nigerians need is cheaper fuel because Nigerians are too poor not to be subsidised. Nigerian crude should create Nigerian value for Nigerians," it said.

The ADC challenged the government to explain why an upstream production incentive of up to $11.50 per barrel was economically defensible while a controlled incentive for domestic refining was considered irresponsible.

It said its proposal was not for an opaque or open-ended subsidy regime, but a "transparent production-support regime" that would subsidise domestic production and value addition.

"We do not propose to subsidise waste or import dependence. We propose a capped, audited and traceable intervention that directly improves capacity," the party said.

The ADC said the Presidency should present an alternative policy if it considered the proposal too expensive.

It alleged that the N19.1 trillion projection was based on unverified assumptions and accused the government of attacking Atiku's plan without offering an alternative that addressed the economic hardship facing Nigerians.