Nigeria: NIS to Begin Passport Intervention in Four UK Cities

According to the NIS, the exercise aims to help Nigerians in the UK to obtain new passports, renew existing ones, and resolve pending passport applications.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a special passport intervention exercise for Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

The exercise will allow Nigerians residing in the UK to access passport services at specific locations over a period of time.

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According to the NIS, the exercise aims to help Nigerians obtain new passports, renew existing ones, and resolve pending passport applications.

The agency disclosed in a statement on Monday that the services are scheduled to take place in London, Manchester, Aberdeen and Cardiff in September.

In London, the exercise will be held in Layali Lounge, Trent Park, Bramley Road, London N14 4UW, while Nigerians in Manchester can access the service at Nigerian House, 23 Platt Lane, Manchester M14 5NE. The exercise will be held in London and Manchester between September 7 and 19, 2026.

It will be conducted in Aberdeen and Cardiff from 21 to 26 September. In Aberdeen, the exercise will take place at Hilton Convention Centre, 13 Smithfield Road, Aberdeen AB24 4NR. In Cardiff, it will be held at Sophia Gardens, Sophia Walk, Cardiff CF11 9XR.

The NIS said it has deployed a Passport Intervention Team from its headquarters in Abuja to conduct the exercise.

"All eligible Nigerians in the specified locations, including surrounding areas, who wish to obtain new passports, renew their passports, or resolve pending applications are encouraged to take advantage of the exercise and visit the designated venues on the scheduled dates," it stated.

The NIS indicated that the intervention follows a directive from the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as well as consultations with the Nigerian High Commission and representatives of Nigerian communities in the UK.

Nigerian applicants must complete their applications and make payments through the NIS Passport Application portal before attending the intervention exercise.

The NIS instructed applicants to come to the venue with their completed application forms, payment slips showing proof of payment, appointment slips, and a self-addressed return envelope.

"Applicants who come with cash will not be attended to. Applicants must cooperate fully with officials to ensure a smooth and orderly exercise.

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"All NIS digital passport application channels, including the Contactless Passport Application System, remain fully operational. The home delivery service is also available to applicants," it noted.