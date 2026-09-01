Malawi: VP Ansah Calls for National Unity and Spiritual Renewal After Attending Zambezi Evangelical Church Mega Conference

Vice President Jane Ansah has called on Malawians to embrace spiritual renewal and greater national unity, after attending the closing ceremony of the Upper and Lower Shire Joint Mega Conference of the Zambezi Evangelical Church in Blantyre.

The Vice President attended the event on Sunday at Mitsidi Synod Ground in Sigelege, describing it as a powerful time of worship, reflection and spiritual fellowship.

Speaking after the conference, Ansah urged citizens to let their faith shape how they treat one another and contribute to the country's development, stressing that spiritual renewal should translate into tangible action in everyday life.

She also used the occasion to renew calls for greater cooperation across Malawian society, insisting that religious leaders, traditional authorities, politicians, civil society, the business community and government must work hand in hand to promote peace, unity and national development.

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The Vice President placed particular emphasis on the role of families and the Church in shaping the country's young people, urging both institutions to instil values of hard work, discipline, honesty, respect for the law and integrity in the next generation.

"The future of our nation depends greatly on the values we instil in the next generation," Ansah said.

She encouraged Malawians to carry the spirit of the conference beyond the event itself, urging citizens to bring the message of renewal into their churches, homes, workplaces and communities as the new week begins.

Ansah closed her remarks with a prayer for the nation, wishing Malawians a blessed, peaceful and productive week ahead.