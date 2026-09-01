Kenya: Sossion Returns to TSC As Ruto Appoints Two Commission Members

1 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed Antonina Lentoijoni and Wilson Sossion as members of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for a six-year term.

The appointments were made through a special gazette notice "in exercise of powers conferred on the President under Article 250(2) of the Constitution and Section 8(10) of the Teachers Service Commission Act."

Lentoijoni and Sossion will serve as members of the commission for six years.

The Gazette Notice was issued in accordance with the procedure set out under the First Schedule to the Public Service Commission Act.

The notice was signed by President Ruto in his capacity as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces and published by the Government Printer in Nairobi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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