Kenya: China's Resilient Economy Creates New Opportunities for the World

opinion

At a time when geopolitical conflict, rising debt and economic uncertainty are weakening confidence across much of the world, China is sending a different signal: it is adapting, innovating and creating new engines of growth.

The significance extends far beyond China.

As the world's second-largest economy, China's performance affects global trade, supply chains, investment, technology and growth. When its economy maintains momentum, the opportunities created are felt not only in Asia but across Africa, Europe, Latin America and other parts of the developing and developed world.

The global economy is under pressure. Growth remains uneven, public debt is rising and geopolitical tensions are disrupting trade and investment. Even the United States, the world's largest economy, has seen its national debt surpass $40 trillion, highlighting the fiscal pressures confronting major economies.

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Against this backdrop, China's economy has continued to demonstrate resilience.

In the first seven months of 2026, China's value-added industrial output rose by 5.3 per cent year on year, while the service sector production index increased by 4.7 per cent. Employment remained stable, with the average unemployment rate standing at 5.2 per cent.

Trade has also remained an important source of momentum. China's total trade reached more than 30 trillion yuan during the January-July period, with exports increasing by 14 per cent and imports by 22 per cent.

These are not the figures of an economy standing still.

China's economic journey, like that of every major economy, is taking place amid a complex global environment. What stands out, however, is its ability to maintain stability while continuing to advance structural transformation and create new sources of growth.

But the true test of a major economy is not whether it faces difficulties. Every major economy does. The test is whether it can adapt, absorb shocks and create new sources of growth.

China is doing precisely that.

One of the most significant changes is taking place in consumption. Critics have long argued that China depends excessively on investment and exports. Yet consumer spending is evolving.

Retail sales of consumer goods reached 28.8 trillion yuan in the first seven months of 2026. More significantly, consumers are increasingly shifting from buying goods to buying services.

Spending on tourism, culture and green products is expanding, while service consumption is growing faster than traditional goods sales. This points to an economy gradually developing new and more diversified sources of domestic demand.

Perhaps even more consequential is China's accelerating technological transformation.

High-tech manufacturing and digital products are becoming increasingly important drivers of industrial growth. Production of 3D printing equipment, lithium-ion batteries and industrial robots has risen sharply.

Artificial intelligence is also reshaping China's industrial landscape. The expansion of the AI ecosystem is driving demand for memory chips, electronic components and optical fibre, creating new supply chains and accelerating industrial upgrading.

This transformation matters to the world.

China is increasingly supplying technologies that are reshaping industries and lowering the cost of innovation. From renewable energy and battery storage to electric vehicles, industrial automation and artificial intelligence, Chinese companies are becoming major players in technologies likely to define the next phase of global economic growth.

For developing economies, this could be particularly significant.

Affordable technology can accelerate industrialisation. Lower-cost renewable energy can help countries expand electricity access. More accessible automation can enable manufacturers to improve efficiency, while digital technologies can help smaller businesses compete in an increasingly connected global economy.

For Africa, these opportunities are especially important. The continent is pursuing industrialisation, digitalisation and an energy transition simultaneously. But the broader point is that China's technological progress is creating opportunities for countries at different stages of development.

Some Western commentators have begun framing China's technological rise as a new "China Shock", warning that Chinese smart products could disrupt industries elsewhere.

Competition will undoubtedly intensify. But competition and opportunity are not mutually exclusive.

Innovation that reduces costs and improves efficiency should not automatically be viewed as a threat. The global economy has always been transformed by technological change. The question is not whether China's innovation will reshape industries. It already is.

The more important question is how countries and businesses position themselves to benefit from that transformation.

This is particularly relevant at a time when many economies are struggling with structural weaknesses.

The United States' national debt surpassing $40 trillion is a reminder that even the world's largest economy faces difficult fiscal challenges. Rising interest costs are consuming an increasing share of its government resources, while persistent deficits continue to raise concerns about long-term sustainability.

In this environment, the world needs more engines of growth, not fewer.

China's continued expansion in manufacturing, trade, technology and consumption therefore matters to the entire global economy.

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A resilient China provides markets for exporters. Its growing industries create demand for raw materials and components from around the world. Its technological advances offer new tools for businesses and governments. Its manufacturing capacity can help lower the cost of products essential to modern economic development.

The future of the global economy will depend increasingly on the ability of countries to build partnerships across regions and political divides.

China's economic transformation is therefore not simply a Chinese story. It is part of a wider transformation of the global economy.

At a time of slowing growth and mounting uncertainty, the world should welcome new sources of innovation, investment and economic momentum.

China's resilience is creating such momentum.

The challenge for the rest of the world is not to fear every new Chinese technology or view every competitive advance solely through the lens of geopolitical rivalry.

It is to recognise opportunity, manage competition fairly and build partnerships that allow innovation to benefit more people.

A resilient, innovative and growing China is not only important for China.

It is an opportunity for the world.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi who comments on local and global affairs.