Kenya: Oburu Oginga Readmitted to Hospital As Visitors Face Restrictions

Nairobi — Siaya Senator and ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has been readmitted to hospital, with his doctors and hospital management imposing strict restrictions on visitors as the veteran politician undergoes treatment.

The 83-year-old senator has been kept away from public engagements in recent days, prompting renewed concern over his health and whereabouts.

Only his two spouses and children have been allowed access to the politician, according to people familiar with the situation.

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Several politicians, including MPs who attempted to visit him, have reportedly been turned away after being informed that the ODM leader was not at the facility.

The restrictions have fuelled speculation within political circles, particularly given Oginga's prominent role in ODM and his involvement in political activities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Oginga was initially admitted to hospital on August 22 and discharged four days later before being readmitted on August 26, according to reports.

His prolonged absence from public events has attracted attention because of his position as ODM party leader and Siaya senator. As the political heir to his late brother Raila Odinga's party leadership, Mr Oginga has remained an influential figure in the opposition party's engagement with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

There was no immediate official statement from the senator, his family or ODM giving details of his condition.

The decision to restrict visitors appears intended to give the senator privacy and allow him to receive medical care without disruption.

Oginga's health has previously been the subject of speculation. In May, he dismissed reports that he was unwell after a period away from the public eye, saying he was in good health and active in party affairs. He later appeared in Kisumu playing golf.

His latest hospitalisation comes barely days after he was publicly engaged in political affairs. On August 27, he spoke about the emerging ODM-UDA political partnership, saying the two parties had sufficient numbers to form the next government after the 2027 elections.