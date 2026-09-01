Botswana: Six New Ambulances to Boost Emergency Care in Remote Areas

Gaborone — Access to emergency medical care in Botswana's hard-to-reach areas is set for a major boost after the Ministry of Health handed over six state-of-the-art ambulances to the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs.

The vehicles, described as mobile intensive care units, are expected to cut emergency response times and strengthen referrals, particularly for communities in remote districts.

Delivering the ambulances, Minister of Health Dr Stephen Modise said the handover marked a pivotal moment in government's commitment to strengthening primary healthcare.

"The ambulances will help reduce emergency response times and improve access to timely medical care, particularly for communities in remote areas," Dr Modise said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that improving health services and reducing maternal mortality were key to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3.

"Botswana's current mortality rate of 176.6 deaths per 100,000 live births is alarming, and there is a need for improved access to timely medical care by ensuring that our healthcare providers have the necessary resources to respond swiftly to protect the lives of citizens," he said.

Dr Modise added that the vehicles were more than just transport upgrades.

"They are a crucial intervention in addressing challenges facing primary and maternal healthcare," he said.

Receiving the ambulances, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ms Tshepo Kebakile, said the handover reflected a joint commitment to building a robust healthcare system.

"The Ministry of Health continues to support our mandate of placing the citizenry at the heart of everything we do, ensuring that we continue to efficiently deliver social safety nets, such as primary healthcare in this case," Ms Kebakile said.

She said the collaboration demonstrated a coordinated approach that would allow faster and more efficient patient transfers.

"Patients requiring urgent medical attention will receive the necessary care without delay," she added.

Dr Modise called for continued collaboration among stakeholders to leverage resources and expertise in tackling challenges facing the health system, saying it was essential for creating a sustainable healthcare environment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The six ambulances form part of a fleet of eight new mobile intensive care units. They will be deployed to clinics in Okavango, North West, Ghanzi, Boteti, Tonota and Kweneng districts. The Ministry of Health and Wellness will retain the remaining two for Tsabong and Good Hope Primary Hospitals. ENDS

BOPA