Botswana: Official Warns About Dangers of Poisoning Wildlife

Maun — Acting regional wildlife coordinator for North West, Mr Thebeyakgosi Horatius has warned about the effects of poisoning of wildlife which result in severe harm to the natural ecosystem and damage to the tourism industry.

The warning follows the recent disturbing incident in which 20 African wild dogs were poisoned in the NG30 concession along the Nxaraga area, some 10 kilometres from the village.

The dead animals comprised of 10 adult dogs and 10 puppies, together with two eagles.

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In an interview, he said the incident was discovered during one of the regular patrols when the carcasses were spotted in the bush.

Mr Horatius said already four middle-aged men had been arrested in connection of the poisoned pack of endangered African wild dogs.

"Killing 20 at a go is a serious blow to the ecosystem and the tourism industry. The animals are Africa's second most endangered large carnivore occurring in only 14 countries and with viable populations left in only eight countries of Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe," he said.

While the law allows members of the community to protect themselves and their property when animals posed danger to them, he appealed to them to find better ways of protecting their livestock from predators rather than poisoning.

He said they should also understand that the poisoned carcasses also endangered the lives of scavengers such as vultures and other birds.

He also noted that it was the second incident the department recorded this year following the deaths of 30 vultures suspected to had been poisoned after they fed on a carcass near Phuduhudu around June. ends

BOPA