Uganda: Tooro MPs Eulogise King Oyo As Symbol of Unity, Propose King Oyo Cancer Institute in Fort Portal

1 September 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Legislators from the Tooro Sub-region, under their umbrella body, the Tooro Parliamentary Forum, have eulogised their King, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, describing him as a development-oriented monarch who championed the fight against poverty and HIV/AIDS, environmental protection and tourism promotion across the Tooro Kingdom.

Addressing the media at Parliament on Monday, the Forum's Chairperson and Mwenge North MP, Dr Lawrence Akugizibwe, called upon the people of Tooro to remain calm and united during the mourning period.

He also urged the Government to consider establishing a regional cancer centre in Fort Portal, to be named the King Oyo Cancer Institute in honour of the late King's legacy.

The Tooro Parliamentary Forum paid tribute to His Majesty Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, the Omukama of Tooro, describing him as a symbol of Tooro's identity, heritage, unity and continuity.

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Speaking to the media at Parliament, Dr Akugizibwe said the late King would be remembered as a development-oriented leader who dedicated his reign to transforming the lives of his subjects.

"As Tooro, His Majesty has been developmental, championing the fight against poverty, HIV/AIDS, environmental protection, and the promotion of tourism in the entire Kingdom," Dr Akugizibwe said.

He described the fallen King as a pillar of cultural preservation who used his throne to advocate for social transformation, youth empowerment and environmental conservation, particularly the restoration of Tooro's forests and crater lakes, which are key tourism attractions.

The legislators called upon the people of Tooro to remain calm and united during the difficult mourning period.

They also appealed to the Government to immortalise the late King by establishing a regional cancer centre in Fort Portal.

"We call upon the people of Tooro to remain calm and united during this mourning period. We also appeal to Government to consider establishing a regional cancer centre in Fort Portal to be named the King Oyo Cancer Institute, in honour of his legacy," Akugizibwe said.

Dr Akugizibwe further revealed that following engagements between the Tooro Kingdom and the leadership of Parliament, and in observance of cultural rituals, the King's body will not be brought to Parliament for public viewing.

"Following engagements between the Kingdom and the leadership of Parliament, and because of cultural rituals, the body of the King will not be taken to the House. Instead, on Tuesday, a motion will be presented by Government and legislators will be given an opportunity to eulogise the fallen King of Tooro," he explained.

Parliament is expected to pay official tribute to the late King during Tuesday's plenary sitting, with the motion expected to highlight his 30-year reign as one of the youngest monarchs in the world and his contribution to national development.

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