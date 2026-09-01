Uganda: Health Officials Raise Alarm Over Rising Alcohol Abuse, Malnutrition Cases in Kigezi

Health professionals in the Kigezi Sub-Region have raised concern over increasing cases of alcohol abuse and malnutrition, warning that the two challenges are contributing to a growing health burden in the region.

The concern was highlighted during a press briefing ahead of the 4th Annual Kigezi Regional Health Sector Joint Performance Review Mission (JRM), an annual forum that brings together stakeholders to evaluate health service delivery.

The press conference was held at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

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Speaking at the briefing, Johnson Bitungwa, Principal Clinician and Head of the Mental Health Unit at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, said most cases admitted annually at the facility are linked to alcohol and substance abuse.

Bitungwa attributed the rise to unregulated alcohol production in the Kigezi Sub-Region and called for stricter regulation of alcohol sales, including enforcement of opening hours for bars.

"In the community, we see the production of illicit alcohol. They mix various ingredients, and after consumption, you hear someone say they don't remember how they reached home," Bitungwa explained.

Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Executive Consultant, Dr Anne Marion Namutebi, noted that alcohol is a "common denominator" for many illnesses treated at the hospital, including mental illness, chronic liver disease, pancreatitis, malnutrition and injuries.

Rubanda District Secretary for Health and Education, Obed Mutatiina Kitabutuuka, emphasised the need for local governments to enact by-laws regulating the sale and consumption of alcohol.

Meanwhile, Rubanda District Health Officer, Dr David Mporampora, said that besides alcoholism, the region is also grappling with rising cases of malnutrition.

He attributed the problem to poor utilisation of the region's abundant food resources, saying many households sell most of the food they produce and leave little for domestic consumption.

"The Bakiga grow and produce a lot, but they sell almost everything and leave very little for domestic consumption," Mporampora said.

He said health authorities plan to carry out mass sensitisation campaigns to address the problem.

"We plan to embark on mass sensitisation campaigns to address this issue," Mporampora said.

Rubanda District will host the 4th Annual Kigezi Regional Health Sector Joint Performance Review Mission starting September 1, 2026.

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The three-day event is convened by Kabale Regional Referral Hospital on behalf of the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with regional health departments and development partners.

The review aims to assess health service delivery, rank district performance and identify solutions to key health challenges affecting communities in the region.

The Minister of Health, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, is expected to officially open the event, which will bring together medical officials, political leaders, Ministry of Health representatives, media personnel and other stakeholders.