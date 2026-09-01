Nigeria: JNI Debunks Alleged Plan to Establish Hisbah in Plateau

Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Plateau State dismissed reports that a Muslim organisation was planning to establish a Hisbah organisation in Jos North Local Government Area

The Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Plateau State has dismissed reports that a Muslim organisation was planning to establish a Hisbah organisation in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The clarification followed social media reports alleging that a Hisbah group had been established in the area, triggering public concern and a response from the Plateau State Government.

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Speaking to Blueprint Radio Abuja on Monday, the Secretary of JNI in Plateau, Salim Umar, said no Muslim organisation in the state had announced plans to establish Hisbah in Jos North.

"I want to assure the people that no Islamic organisation in Plateau has come out to say it wants to establish Hisbah. There is nothing like that. It has never been discussed, and it is not part of what is being considered," Mr Umar said.

He said the controversy started after images showing individuals purportedly wearing Hisbah uniforms were circulated on social media.

According to him, some of the images were allegedly generated using artificial intelligence and circulated in a manner that gave the impression that a Hisbah organisation had been established in Jos North.

"The matter started on social media when some people appeared in uniforms created with the help of artificial intelligence, claiming that they had established Hisbah in Jos North. The information gained traction, and people began sharing it widely," he said.

Mr Umar said the incident initially appeared to be a social media joke but attracted wider attention as the images and claims spread.

He said the establishment of an organisation with enforcement powers could not be done arbitrarily, arguing that it would require legal backing.

"Hisbah cannot be established without a law from the State House of Assembly, and the government has not done that. Therefore, people cannot simply come out and claim that they have established Hisbah," he said.

Mr Umar urged the Plateau State Government to thoroughly investigate claims involving religious issues before taking action, particularly when such reports could create tension among communities.

He also appealed to social media users to verify information before sharing it, warning that unverified claims and manipulated content could cause misunderstanding and undermine peaceful coexistence.

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The clarification came shortly after Governor Caleb Mutfwang declared the operation of any unauthorised Hisbah organisation in Plateau illegal and directed security agencies to investigate reports of alleged activities by such a group.

Mr Mutfwang said no individual or group had the authority to assume the powers of government or enforce laws outside the legal framework.

JNI's position, however, is that no Muslim organisation in Plateau has announced plans to establish Hisbah in Jos North.