Nigeria: Obi, Baba-Ahmed Tackle Tinubu Over Withholding of Past Records

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, in the 2027 polls, Mr Peter Obi; and National Chairman of the People's Redemption Party, PRP, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, yesterday, tackled President Bola Tinubu over alleged attempts to block release of his past records in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.

While Obi described the move as embarrassing, Baba-Ahmed queried the simultaneous absence of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima from the country, asking pointedly who was in charge of governance in their absence.

Who is in charge now?

Speaking at the first national summit of opposition political leaders in Abuja yesterday, Baba-Ahmed alleged that President Tinubu had to embark on an emergency overseas trip in a bid to forestall the possible release of documents concerning him by the FBI.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that it was the first time in the nation's history that both a sitting president and his vice president would be away from the country at the same time. "Who is in charge now?" he queried.

Nigerians deserve clear, credible, and verifiable explanations -- Obi

Writing on his X handle, the former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, said he deeply saddened by the direction in which our country is heading.

His words: "It is profoundly embarrassing that we have reached a point where a sitting President is asking a foreign court to withhold records concerning his past, particularly records relating to matters of legitimate public interest.

"Leadership, in my humble view, demands the courage and humility to confront one's history - to acknowledge mistakes, provide candid explanations where questions arise, and, where necessary, apologise and seek forgiveness. True authority is strengthened, not diminished, when a leader accepts responsibility rather than seeks to shield uncomfortable aspects of the past from legitimate scrutiny.

"This becomes particularly important when questions concern educational credentials. Issues surrounding foundational schooling - primary and secondary - should not remain unresolved or be addressed primarily through legal proceedings. Nigerians deserve clear, credible, and verifiable explanations, especially when such had been submitted in the past.

"My deepest concern is the example this sets for more than 200 million Nigerians, particularly the over 30 million young people in schools. The nation's highest office should exemplify integrity, accountability, transparency, and ethical leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"An imperfect past is part of the human condition. What matters is the willingness to confront it with humility, honesty and deep apology, to make amends where necessary and, when circumstances so demand, to place the interests of the nation above personal ambition.

When will our political class fully appreciate that individual ambitions are temporary, while the nation endures?