Nigeria: El-Rufai's Detention - Sharia Council Cautions Against Political Persecution

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has called on the authorities to respect the rule of law in the continued detention of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, amid his ongoing legal battle.

The council, in a statement on Monday by its Secretary-General, Nafiu Baba Ahmad, expressed concern over what it described as the circumstances surrounding El-Rufai's continued detention and the reported difficulty in meeting his bail conditions.

It said the situation could be inconsistent with established legal procedures and constitutional safeguards, stressing that El-Rufai, like every Nigerian, was entitled to his fundamental rights and remained presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.

The council said Nigeria was a constitutional democracy where due process, fair hearing and lawful detention must be upheld regardless of a person's status, political affiliation or disposition.

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It, however, stressed that its intervention did not amount to support for any alleged wrongdoing by the former governor.

"The Council does not, under any circumstances, support or condone criminality in any form by anyone. However, the pursuit of justice must itself be just," it said.

The SCSN warned that actions perceived as arbitrary or politically motivated could undermine public confidence in state institutions and weaken democratic governance.

It therefore urged the relevant authorities to ensure that every stage of the proceedings complied with the Constitution and other extant laws.

The council also called on the authorities to avoid actions that could be perceived as political persecution and instead demonstrate commitment to fairness, transparency and the rule of law.

El-Rufai has been facing legal proceedings over allegations linked to his administration in Kaduna State. His continued detention and bail conditions have remained contentious.

The former governor is standing trial on a nine-count amended charge bordering on alleged abuse of office, fraud, irregular award and execution of public contracts, money laundering, conferring undue advantage and unlawful handling of public funds during his tenure as Kaduna State governor.

The case is instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He is also facing a five-count amended charge filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations of unlawfully taping of telephone conversations linked to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.