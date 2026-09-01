Kenya: Aberdare Forest Fire Rages for Fourth Day, Hundreds of Acres Destroyed

Nairobi — A fire that has ravaged sections of the Aberdare Forest in Nyandarua County for four consecutive days has destroyed more than 200 acres of forest land, prompting intensified efforts to contain the blaze.

The fire was first reported around Kinangop Peak on August 28 before spreading to other sections of the forest, with strong winds making it difficult for firefighting teams to bring it under control.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said Tuesday that the fire had been significantly reduced and contained, although teams were continuing with mop-up operations to extinguish remaining hotspots and prevent the blaze from reigniting.

KWS said 62 personnel and community volunteers had been deployed to the affected areas, with support from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Rhino Ark, AJSU and the local administration.

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Aerial surveillance and ground teams are being used to monitor the affected sections and identify areas requiring further intervention.

Nyandarua County KWS boss Paul Wambugu said strong winds had contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, making firefighting operations difficult.

He said a significant portion of the destroyed area was covered by bamboo vegetation.

"We have since deployed our officers, who are assisted by other residents. It has been difficult for us to put it out, especially because of the winds. Most of the land that has been destroyed is where there are bamboo trees," Wambugu said.

At the height of the blaze, authorities sought additional support from other government agencies as teams struggled to access and suppress the fire in the forest.

Nyandarua County Environment Chief Officer Wachira Mugo described the fire as extensive and warned that it was approaching catchment areas supplying water to Lake Ol Bolosat and Ol Kalou town.

The county government called for urgent intervention from the national government, the Kenya Forest Service and the Kenya Defence Forces.

Although the exact cause of the fire has not been conclusively established, authorities have raised concerns over human activities inside or near the forest.

Wambugu said the fire was suspected to have been started by honey harvesters operating in the forest.

He urged residents to exercise caution, particularly during the honey-harvesting season, when activities involving fire may increase the risk of forest fires.

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KWS has also warned poachers against exploiting the firefighting operation to conduct illegal activities in the forest.

The fire has raised concerns about the potential impact on the Aberdare ecosystem, which is an important water catchment and supports biodiversity across the region.

The threat to catchment areas has been particularly concerning for communities and towns that depend on water systems originating from the Aberdare ranges.

Environmental damage from fires can also affect vegetation cover, wildlife habitats and the forest's ability to regulate water flows.

The extent of the ecological damage from the latest fire will become clearer once firefighting and assessment teams complete their work.

KWS said teams would remain on the ground to monitor the affected areas and deal with any remaining hotspots.

The agency's latest update indicates that the main blaze has been brought under control, but the continued presence of hotspots means the operation is not yet fully over.

The Aberdare fire comes amid recurring concerns over wildfires in Kenya's protected areas and forests, particularly during dry and windy conditions.

Authorities are urging communities living near forests to exercise caution and report fires early to prevent them from spreading.

For now, firefighting teams and community volunteers remain focused on ensuring that the remaining hotspots are extinguished and that the fire does not flare up again.