Uganda's Kawempe Muslim Ladies Win CAF Women's Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC produced one of the most spirited displays on Tuesday as they scored in the 100th minute to beat Kenya Police Bullets FC 1-0 in the final of the CAF Champions League CECAFA qualifiers played on Monday at the Kigali Pele Stadium.

It took just 9 minutes for Kawempe Muslim Ladies' goalkeeper Saidah Namwanje to make the first save of the match when she punched away Tereza Obunyu's well taken shot.

The two teams continued to attack, but the Ugandan Women League reigning champions had an upper hand with Agnes Nabukenya and Jovia Nakagolo keeping the Kenya Police Bullets defenders very busy.

After dominating play and having several missed scoring opportunities at the Kenya Police Bullets goal mouth, captain Nabukenya capitalized on a failed defensive clearance to score Kawempe Muslim Ladies' only goal in the 100th minute to seal a historic win.

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The Ugandan side recorded their fourth straight victory in the Zonal qualifier.

"I am very happy because we worked so hard to win this Cup and we shall represent the Zone at the CAF Women's Champions League 2026," said a happy Nabukenya.

Kawempe Muslim Ladies won all their matches scoring 13 goals and conceding none. They defeated Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 1-0, and saw off FC Ujeco (Djibouti) 8-0 in the Group stage.

In the semi-finals they humbled CBE 3-0 and finished it off with a 1-0 victory in the final against Kenya Police Bullets FC.

In an earlier play-off match, CBE humbled Yei Joint Stars FC (South Sudan) 6-1 to finish third.

Etsegenet Girma gave the Ethiopian side the lead after 34 minutes, but Moureen Nankinga was quick to level matters for Yei Joint Stars three minutes later. Beshadu Tadese scored late to give CBE a 2-1 lead going into the break.

After recess Yei Joint Stars FC tried to push forward, but failed to find the goals. CBE scored more goals through Mahelet Bekel, Emush Dandamo, Mihiret Ayele and Rediet Matios to win 6-1.

During the Awards graced by the President of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA), Paulos Weldehaimanot Andemariam, Kawempe Muslim Ladies' captain Nabukenya was voted Player of the tournament.

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) forward Emush Daniel Dandamo scooped the top scorer's Award with six goals, while Kawempe Muslim Ladies' Saidah Namwanje voted Best Goalkeeper.

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Yei Joint Stars FC from South Sudan and finished fourth in the tournament picked the Fair Play Award.