Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Serbia for Talks, Non-Aligned Movement Anniversary

Belgrade, Serbia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Serbia on Monday for talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic and to attend a high-level event marking the 65th anniversary of the first Non-Aligned Movement summit.

Hassan Sheikh and a delegation accompanying him were warmly received by senior Serbian government officials after arriving in the capital, Belgrade, according to Somalia's presidency.

During his visit, Hassan Sheikh is expected to hold talks with Vucic on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between Somalia and Serbia, with discussions also expected to focus on political issues and shared interests.

The visit comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen its diplomatic and bilateral partnerships with countries beyond its immediate region.

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The Somali president is also among international leaders invited to attend a high-level summit commemorating the 65th anniversary of the first conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was held in Belgrade in 1961.

The movement was established during the Cold War by countries seeking to maintain a position independent of the rival blocs led by the United States and the Soviet Union.

Belgrade holds particular historical significance for the movement, having hosted its inaugural conference, attended by leaders and representatives from countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

Somalia has maintained diplomatic relations with Serbia, while the two countries have engaged on political and bilateral matters over the years.

Hassan Sheikh's visit is expected to provide an opportunity for the two governments to discuss ways to deepen their relationship and explore areas of mutual interest.

The Somali delegation's visit comes as Mogadishu continues efforts to expand international cooperation as it addresses security, economic and development challenges at home.

No further details were immediately provided on the agenda or duration of the president's visit.