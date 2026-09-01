Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets German Foreign Minister [update 1]

Tunis — President Kais Saied met Monday, at Carthage Palace, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul.

The President of the Republic stressed the long-standing friendship between Tunisia and Germany, which dates back to the 19th century and was strengthened after the country's independence and seven decades of diplomatic relations, thanks to a fruitful cooperation process covering several economic, development, and cultural fields, according to a Presidency statement.

President Kais Saied particularly addressed the need to review many agreements, including, not least, the Association Agreement between Tunisia and the European Union and work towards making this agreement more balanced and fairer.

The Head of State affirmed Tunisia's commitment to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of higher education, scientific research, vocational training, energy and technological innovation.

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He also addressed the conversion of loans into investments, saying the Tunisian people had not benefited from them, or that much of the funds had been diverted from their intended purposes, with the Tunisian people paying a heavy price for this.

The Head of State considered that humanity is entering a new phase in its history today and needs new visions based on new thinking. He stressed that stability and security can only be achieved through thinking founded on freedom and justice.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, for his part, said following his meeting with President Kais Saied that Germany and the European Union have been and remain "friends and reliable partners" of Tunisia.

He expressed his country's commitment to further strengthening close cooperation with Tunisia and expanding the prospects for partnership between the two countries.

Wadephul said his visit to Tunisia comes at a special time, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tunisia and Germany. He noted that seven decades of relations between the two countries have laid a strong foundation based on mutual trust, according to a video posted by the Presidency of the Republic.

He added that his meeting with President Kais Saied focused on bilateral relations and regional developments, amid profound global changes, crises and security and economic tensions.

He stressed that international cooperation "has become more important today than ever before."

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The German Foreign Minister highlighted the vitality of economic relations between the two countries, noting that Germany is a key market for Tunisian exports and offers promising opportunities for further expanding trade, while Tunisia is becoming increasingly important to German companies and industry.

He said the economic interdependence between the two countries represents a "mutual benefit" that could pave the way for increased trade and investment.

He also stressed the importance of the human and social ties between Tunisia and Germany, pointing out that Tunisians living in Germany serve as a bridge connecting the two countries.

He noted that highly skilled Tunisian professionals make a valued contribution to German society and the economy, alongside growing academic cooperation and exchanges.

Wadephul also addressed development cooperation between the two countries, emphasising its importance particularly in vocational training, the energy transition, water management and digitalisation. In this context, he welcomed the signing of new agreements during his visit.

The German Foreign Minister expressed his conviction that dialogue and cooperation between the two countries would help broaden the prospects for partnership and coexistence between their societies.

He described his visit to Tunisia as "a piece of the mosaic of the long-standing and close cooperation between the two countries."