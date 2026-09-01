Sudan: Al-Burhan, Kagame Discuss Situation in Sudan and African Solidarity

1 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, held a telephone conversation with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the situation in Sudan following the rebellion of the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, as well as the positions of some countries and regional organizations regarding the war.

Al-Burhan stressed the importance of African solidarity and mutual support in confronting any rebellion or proxy war in African countries, in order to decisively address this phenomenon and prevent its recurrence elsewhere on the continent.

He also underscored the importance of benefiting from the experience and wisdom of President Kagame and Rwanda, which has endured harsh circumstances, including genocide and crimes against humanity--similar to those being committed by the rebel RSF militia in its war against the Sudanese people.

For his part, President Paul Kagame affirmed his solidarity with the people and Government of Sudan, expressing his wishes for lasting stability in Sudan and for continued efforts to advance cooperation and fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

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