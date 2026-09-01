Nigeria: Baba Elesho Undergoes Surgery, Dismisses Cancer Speculations

ANTP says its immediate past president is stable and recuperating after an operation, but did not disclose the condition that necessitated the procedure.

Veteran Yoruba actor and immediate past President of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), Adewale "Baba Elesho" Adeoye, has dismissed speculation that he is battling cancer after a visible wound on his face sparked concern among Nigerians.

Speculation about the 67-year-old actor's health followed the circulation of videos and photographs showing the wound, with some social media users suggesting, without medical evidence, that it could be a sign of skin cancer.

The wound had attracted attention when Baba Elesho appeared at a prayer gathering organised for his then-ailing colleague, veteran actor Taiwo "Ogogo" Hassan. Concern over his health continued as more images of the actor circulated online around events following Ogogo's death.

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The timing heightened concern among some fans because Ogogo had himself been battling cancer before his death on 23 August at the age of 66.

However, Baba Elesho dismissed speculation about cancer during an interview with BBC Yoruba on Monday, describing the condition as minor and assuring Nigerians that the wound would soon heal.

"Concerning the wound on my face, it's not cancer, and it won't be there next week, by God's grace. If someone has cancer, can they move around? We won't see cancer in Jesus' name," he said.

"It's a minor thing. When it happened, I didn't go through the right channel; I went to the pharmacy. You won't see it on my face again soon."

The actor did not disclose what caused the wound or specify the medical condition responsible for it. His comments represent his account of his condition; no medical report confirming a diagnosis has been made public.

Surgery

Meanwhile, ANTP has confirmed that its immediate past president underwent surgery following concerns about his health.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Adejonwo Oluwafemi, the association said the operation was successful and that Baba Elesho was stable and recuperating.

"We give all glory to God for the successful completion of his operation. In recent days, there have been several posts on social media concerning the health of our dear brother, Prince Adewale Adeoye Elesho, the immediate past President of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), with many speculations, including skin cancer.

"We hereby confirm that the operation was successful. He is stable and recuperating well. We sincerely appreciate everyone who called, prayed, and showed concern. Your love and support are deeply valued."

The association, however, did not disclose the nature of the operation or the medical condition that necessitated it.

It also did not cite a medical diagnosis while addressing the cancer speculation. Baba Elesho's own comments remain the clearest public explanation of his condition.

Ogogo connection

The concern surrounding Baba Elesho emerged against the backdrop of Ogogo's illness and death, which had already drawn significant attention within the Yoruba film industry.

Baba Elesho was among the industry figures who participated in efforts and prayers for the actor while he was ill.

Ogogo died on 23 August after battling stage-four cancer and was buried the following day in his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun State.

His death prompted tributes from colleagues, political figures and fans, while his family subsequently announced further funeral activities in his honour.

The proximity of both developments appeared to fuel concern after Nigerians noticed the wound on Baba Elesho's face. There is, however, no evidence linking the two actors' medical conditions.

Who is Baba Elesho?

Baba Elesho is one of the longstanding figures in the Yoruba theatre and film industry, with a career spanning several decades.

In a June interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the actor recalled the role the late filmmaker and theatre icon Adeyemi "Adelove" Afolayan, father of filmmakers Kunle and Gabriel Afolayan, played in advancing his acting career.

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Baba Elesho said his encounter with Adelove helped expose him to opportunities that eventually established him as a professional actor. He subsequently became particularly recognised for his comic performances in Yoruba-language productions.

His television appearances in the early years of his career also helped expand his popularity, particularly as Yoruba theatre increasingly moved from stage productions to television and home video.

Over the years, Baba Elesho has appeared in numerous Yoruba productions, including Koto Aye, Aro Meta, Lalude, Iru Esin, Aye Akamara, Blacksmith: Alagbede, Ayitale, Kakatu and Sibe.

Beyond acting, he has played a leadership role in the industry through ANTP, serving as the association's president before leaving office and becoming its immediate past president.

The association's intervention followed days of speculation about his health, with the group urging supporters to take reassurance from his successful operation and ongoing recovery.