Ghana: Akufo-Addo Mourns Late Ya-Na At Gbewaa Palace

YENDI — Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday joined the chiefs and people of Dagbon at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi to mourn the late Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II.

The former President visited the palace to commiserate with the Regent, chiefs and people of Dagbon following the death of the Overlord some months ago.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the late Ya-Na's reign had brought lasting peace to Dagbon after years of chieftaincy disputes and paved the way for development in the traditional area.

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Recalling his relationship with the late Ya-Na, he said he had had the honour of working closely with him following his historic enskinment in 2019.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he was outside the country when news of the Ya-Na's death and the installation of the Regent, in accordance with Dagbon customs and traditions, reached him, making it impossible for him to participate personally in the customary ceremonies.

He said he had, however, arranged for customary greetings to be presented on his behalf by his representatives.

The former President said his visit was also to honour the memory of the late Ya-Na, whom he described as a good friend, and to acknowledge the special bond between them.

He recalled that the late Ya-Na had conferred on him the title 'Naa Abudani' during his installation on January 25, 2019, in recognition of his contribution to facilitating reconciliation between the two major royal families of Dagbon -- the Abudus and the Andanis.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, the late Ya-Na had enjoyed a successful reign during which Dagbon experienced tremendous peace and rapid development.

He said he remained deeply appreciative of the late Ya-Na's leadership and would continue to hold his memory in the highest esteem.

Nana Akufo-Addo commended the Regent and senior traditional leaders of Dagbon for their decision to uphold the peace agreement, which enshrined the traditional system of selecting a successor through the principle of rotation.

He said preserving the peace of Dagbon was critical not only to its people but also to the peace, stability and development of the entire northern sector and Ghana as a whole.

The former President prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Ya-Na's soul and strength for the people of Dagbon during the mourning period.

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The Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Abukari, commended Nana Akufo-Addo for the visit, describing him as a leader who had promoted and elevated many Dagbamba to significant positions and created opportunities for people from Dagbon to serve at the highest levels of the country.