Tanzania: Lindi Tourism Sites Earmarked for Development

Dodoma — LINDI Region is among 10 regions where new tourism attractions were identified during the 2024/25 financial year, as government works to widen the country's tourism base and boost revenue, employment and economic opportunities for communities.

Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Hamad Chande said this in the National Assembly yesterday while responding to a basic question from Mohamed Utaly (Lindi Urban, CCM), who asked about the strategy for developing tourism attractions in Lindi Urban to increase revenue and employment opportunities.

He said the Ministry was continuing to implement the 1999 National Tourism Policy, which emphasises expanding tourism products by identifying attractions and incorporating them into development and promotion plans.

"On the part of Lindi Region, the tourism products and attractions identified include historical sites, heritage, culture and beaches, which provide opportunities to promote tourism through investment in various tourism services and activities," Mr Chande said.

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He said the Ministry would continue working with stakeholders from the public and private sectors, including authorities in Lindi, to ensure the identified attractions were developed.

Mr Chande added that the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) would strengthen efforts to market Lindi's attractions through digital platforms, social media, tourism exhibitions and domestic and international marketing campaigns.

In a supplementary question, Mr Utaly asked whether a failure to undertake development activities at the identified attractions during the 2025/26 financial year could deny young people in Lindi employment opportunities and deprive the country of potential tourism revenue.

Responding, Mr Chande said various steps had been taken following the identification of the attractions, including incorporating them into the 2026/27 development plan.

"The Ministry will continue working with various local government authorities, the Regional Commissioner's Office in Lindi and other stakeholders to develop these attractions jointly," he said.

He said continued development and promotion of the attractions would broaden Tanzania's tourism products while creating opportunities for investment, employment and increased income from the sector.