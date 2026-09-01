Malawi: K19bn CDF Bursaries Disbursed As Minister Phiri Urges Transparency in Distribution

Government has disbursed K19 billion in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) education bursaries to councils across the country ahead of the reopening of schools this September, in a move authorities say is designed to ensure needy students don't miss classes because of financial constraints.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Dr Ben Malunga Phiri confirmed the disbursement, saying he was hopeful the funds would enable eligible learners to access bursaries in their respective districts and return to school on time and without delay.

The minister said the bursary programme forms part of government's wider commitment to promoting equitable access to education while easing the financial burden on vulnerable households.

"Government is committed to ensuring that needy students are supported so that they can access education," Phiri said.

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He urged council officials to ensure the funds are distributed transparently, fairly and promptly to identified beneficiaries, calling for close coordination between schools, local authorities and MPs.

"Let us make sure these resources reach the intended students. Headteachers, council officials and MPs must work together to verify the list of needy learners so that no one is left behind," he said.

Phiri added that education remained a key pillar in building a skilled and productive population, contributing directly to the country's long-term development goals under the Malawi Agenda 2063.

He also called on parents and guardians to complement government support by covering other essential school requirements once tuition and related fees had been settled.

An August funding schedule seen by this publication shows substantial allocations for CDF education bursaries across councils, with Lilongwe District Council receiving the largest share at K1.425 billion.

It is followed by M'mbelwa District Council with K975 million, while Lilongwe City Council and Mangochi District Council each receive K900 million.

Blantyre City, Dedza, Dowa and Kasungu have each been allocated K750 million, while Mulanje and Zomba districts receive K675 million apiece.

Other notable allocations include K600 million each for Machinga, Ntcheu and Thyolo, K525 million for Chikwawa and Mchinji, and K450 million each for Blantyre District and Nkhata Bay.

At the lower end, Kasungu, Luchenza and Mangochi municipalities, Karonga Town and Likoma District have each been allocated K75 million.

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The detailed schedule accounts for K17.175 billion under the specific "CDF: Education Bursaries" line, though government has confirmed the broader national disbursement at K19 billion.

The discrepancy suggests the detailed schedule may not capture the full disbursement, or may reflect only a particular stage or component of the wider funding process.

The timing of the release is significant, with schools set to reopen in September as families across the country face mounting education-related costs.

For vulnerable households, bursary support can often make the difference between a student remaining in school and dropping out altogether.

The CDF Bursary Programme continues to provide educational support to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds at secondary and tertiary level, across all 229 constituencies nationwide.

Ultimately, the impact of this latest disbursement will depend on how quickly councils identify genuine beneficiaries and transfer support to deserving students and institutions.

Government has placed councils at the centre of ensuring the money reaches its intended recipients before the new school term begins -- with renewed scrutiny expected around transparency in beneficiary selection, fund distribution and accountability for the billions being channelled through local authorities.

For thousands of needy learners, however, the immediate concern remains far simpler: whether the money will reach them in time to get back into the classroom this September.