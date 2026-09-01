Tanzania: Govt Announces Two-Month Illegal Firearms Amnesty

Dodoma — THE government has announced a two-month amnesty for people possessing firearms illegally, giving them an opportunity to voluntarily surrender the weapons without facing prosecution.

The amnesty, which takes effect on September 1 and runs through October 31, this year, is part of a national campaign aimed at removing illegal firearms from communities and preventing their use in crime.

Minister for Home Affairs Patrobas Katambi said yesterday in Dodoma that the government had formally announced the amnesty through a government notice dated August 28, this year, as it seeks to strengthen peace and security in Tanzania.

Under the arrangement, people who surrender firearms they possess without the required permits or through unlawful means will not be prosecuted for the illegal possession.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Katambi urged all people who possess firearms unlawfully or outside established legal procedures to take advantage of the opportunity and surrender the weapons.

He said the surrender exercise will be conducted at police stations, local government offices and ward executive offices, making it easier for illegal firearm holders to hand over the weapons without fear of prosecution during the amnesty period.

The minister, however, issued a strong warning to anyone who continues to possess an illegal firearm after the amnesty expires on October 31.

"Anyone found with a firearm after this amnesty period ends will have committed an offence and will face legal action as quickly as possible,"

Mr Katambi said, warning that continued possession would indicate malicious intent inconsistent with efforts to maintain a safe and peaceful nation.

The campaign is being implemented by the Tanzania Police Force in collaboration with other security and defence organs and will run throughout September and October. It will also involve the media and other key stakeholders in raising public awareness.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Camillus Wambura said the amnesty was a deliberate government intervention designed to complement, rather than replace, police operations against illegal firearms.

"This campaign is not a substitute for police operations, but an additional tool to prevent these firearms from being used before crime occurs and before harm is caused," Mr Wambura said.

The IGP said Tanzania had continued to ratify and implement various regional and international agreements while strengthening its legal and operational systems for controlling the possession, use and distribution of firearms.