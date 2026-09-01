Mozambique: Apexbrasil Calls for New Economic Partnerships Between Mozambique and Brazil

Maputo — The chairperson of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), Laudemir Müller, has guaranteed that the political path is open for a new generation of economic partnerships between Brazil and Mozambique.

According to the chairperson, speaking on Monday at Brazil-Mozambique Business Meeting, held as part of the 61st edition of Maputo International Fair (FACIM), the visit of Brazilian President Lula da Silva to Mozambique in November 2025 marked a milestone in the relaunch of bilateral relations and created a favorable environment for the historic political approach between the two countries.

The meeting brought together business leaders, public institutions, and representatives from the private and diplomatic sectors of both countries. Beyond merely reaffirming historical ties, the meeting addressed the need to transform five decades of diplomatic relations into a larger-scale economic partnership that directly impacts both economies.

The Brazilian delegation, consisting of over 30 business leaders representing companies and startups in sectors such as healthcare, information technology, port logistics, agriculture, and agro-industry, also served as a concrete sign of the interest in deepening the Brazilian business presence in Mozambique.

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According to Müller, the business mission's objective goes beyond simply seeking markets, "Brazilian entrepreneurs aim to establish partnerships with Mozambican companies and cooperatives and to identify projects capable of generating sustainable business opportunities."

"Instead of a relationship based solely on product exports, we want to build local production capacity, develop suppliers, and integrate technology and know-how into the Mozambican business sector," Müller said. He added that 64 Brazilian companies exported products to Mozambique in 2025.

ApexBrasil also highlighted Brazil's interest in so-called critical minerals, resources that have gained strategic importance in the global economy due to their role in new technologies, the energy transition, and industry.

Mozambique's Ambassador to Brazil, Alexandre Manjate, framed this business engagement within the context of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of diplomatic relations between the two countries, noting that the current climate offers an opportunity to build a new framework for economic cooperation.