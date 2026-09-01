West Africa: Nigeria, Canada to Strengthen Trade Relation, As Minister Leads Delegation to Toronto

Emma OKonji

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has stressed the need for collaboration between Nigeria and Canada, to further strengthen the trade relation that exist between both countries.

The minister said this at a gathering in Lagos at the weekend, organised by the Headies and hosted by the Deputy High Commission of Canada in Lagos.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Musawa who is billed to lead Nigerian delegation to the Trade and Investment Summit in Toronto, Canada, that will also showcase the 18th edition of the African Music Awards, said: "The decision to take the Headies to Canada under the theme" 'Africa to the World', is particularly significant. It represents Nigeria to the world, from our music, our culture, our stories, our talents, and our entrepreneurs. For us as government, this is more than cultural celebration, because it is about economic expansion, and about creating a stronger, more productive, and more prosperous Nigeria economy."

Speaking about the growth of the Nigerian creative economy, Musawa said: "Every song that travels internationally, every film that reaches a new audience, every Nigerian fashion, fabric, brand that enters a new market, and every creative enterprise that attracts investment, contributes to the expansion of the Nigerian economy. That is why we must move from simply celebrating Nigerian creativity to commercially scaling Nigerian creativity."

The Deputy High Commissioner of Canada in Nigeria, Mr. Carlos Rojas-Abulu, said: "Both countries already have strong connections to trade, education, investment, including a significant Nigerian diaspora in Canada, numbering 120,000, but you have to add that to the 20 to 25,000 Nigerian students that come to our country to study in universities and schools. So, we see opportunities to build on those foundations, including across trade, investment, technology, education, innovation, and skills, and by creating stronger connections between Canadian businesses and Nigerian businesses and institutions."

The High Commissioner of Canada in Nigeria, Mr. David Sproulel said: "The one-week celebration of Nigerian culture and music, combined with a special creativity summit and a trade and investment summit alongside, will further strengthen trade relation between Nigeria and Canada."