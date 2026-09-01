Nigeria: Ofili, Kanyisola Shine At Grand Prix Meets in Europe

Embattled Nigerian sprinter, Favour Ofili, was at her best to dominate the women's 200 metres at the Grand Prix Brescia in Italy on Sunday.

Ofili who attempted to switch to Turkey after she was messed up by incompetent Nigerian track & field officials at Paris 2024 Olympic Games, clocked 22.03 secs with a zero wind reading.

Jamaica's Ashanti Moore placed second in 22.47secs, while Ivory Coast's Maboundou Kone was third in 22.66secs.

Ireland's sprinter with Nigerian ancestry, Rhasidat Adeleke, placed sixth in 22.85 seconds.

The emphatic win for Ofili continues her solid season on the international circuit despite her opting out of competing for Nigeria at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Elsewhere in the circuit, Nigeria's Kanyisola Ajayi powered to victory in the men's 100m at the GalAthletics Bellinzona, clocking a time of 9.91s (0.2).

USA's Ronnie Baker who got out brilliantly, finished second in 9.94secs while South Africa's Akani Simbine was third in 9.95 secs.