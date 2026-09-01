Nigeria: Home Teams in Flying Start to New NPFL Season

There might have been a few scares, but in the end the home teams got off to a good start on the opening day of action in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).
Defending champions Enugu Rangers saved themselves some blushes after they pegged back visiting Katsina United to a 1-1 draw, Kwara United fought back 2-0 in front of their fans to hold visitors Kano Pillars to a 2-2 draw.
Veteran Rabiu 'Pele' Ali scored Pillars second goal, before Alex Jerry scored in the 47th minute and then deep into stoppage time to rescue Kwara.
Ikorodu City recovered from Ranchers Bees going ahead after seven minutes to win 3-1 in Lagos.
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The scorers for the Lagos team were Umar Dan'azumi and Abayomi Ayodeji in the first half, before Farouk Salami put away a penalty three minutes from time.
Doma United were 2-0 winners over fellow promoted team Sporting Lagos, Bendel Insurance won the derby against Warri Wolves 2-1 and Barau United were 3-1 winners at home against Nasarawa United.
Last season's runners-up Rivers United beat visiting Plateau United 2-0, while the match between Abia Warriors and Kun Khalifat was rained off and the remaining 17 minutes will now be played tomorrow morning.
Earlier on Saturday, Shooting Stars set the tone for home wins when the Oluyole Warriors stopped promoted Inter Lagos 2-1.
RESULTS
NPFL
Barau FC 3-1 Nasarawa
Bendel 2-1 W'Wolves
Doma Utd 2-0 Sporting Lag.
Ikorodu City 3-1 Ranchers
Kwara Utd 2-2 K'Pillars
Tornadoes 2-1 Enyimba
Rangers 1-1 Katsina
Rivers Utd 2-0 Plateau
Premier League
Chelsea 4-3 Brighton
Leeds 1-1 Brentford
Sunderland 1-0 Fulham
Man Ut 5-2 Ipswich