Nigeria: Arokodare Opens Ajax Goal Account

31 August 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare is doing just nicely on loan at Ajax after he scored his first goal in the Dutch league last night.

He thus followed up on his brace in a UEFA Confederation Cup playoff victory against FC Sion.

Arokodare, who is on a season-long loan from English club Wolves, scored Ajax third goal on the hour against Telstar and played the entire 90 minutes.

Sofascore awarded him an impressive 8.5 points.

Ajax won 4-0 and are now fourth in the standings with seven points from three matches.

He has now netted four goals in all competitions for the Dutch giants.

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