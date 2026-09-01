Nigeria: 500 Players, 40 Teams Jostle At Inaugural 2026 Abuja Aba League

Abuja — The inaugural 2026 Abuja ABA League commenced over the weekend at the Mo Arena, Zone 5, Abuja with over 500 players and 40 clubs comprising 20 boys' team and 20 girls' team taking part in the two- week competition.

The opening day of the league organised by the Amateur Basketball Academies, featured fanfare including entertainment that gave the guests an unforgettable day.

In the opening match, One Ball defeated Queens court 14-6 in the female game.

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However, the standout opening-day encounters saw TNT Basketball Academy of Abuja face Suleja Bulldogs in a closely fought contest. After an intense battle, Suleja Bulldogs emerged 24-22 winners in a game that provided an early glimpse of the quality of talent on parade.

Founder and President of the Amateur Basketball Academies, DC Aliyu Lucky Abubakar, who declared the event opened, described the commencement of the league as a significant step towards changing the fortunes of Nigerian basketball.

He said the large number of young players participating in the competition demonstrated the depth of talent at the grassroots, adding that the right structure and sustained development could produce players capable of competing at the highest level.

"This event is not merely a basketball competition; it is a declaration of our commitment to the future of Nigerian basketball. It is a statement that the time has come to build a sustainable system where talents are not only discovered but carefully nurtured, developed, and prepared for greatness." Abubakar said.

He urged the participants to remain disciplined, focused and committed to improving their skills, stressing that talent must be matched with hard work and the right attitude.

He expressed optimism that the competition would attract the attention of scouts and provide some of the players with opportunities to pursue professional careers in Nigeria, Europe and the United States.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the FCT Basketball Caretaker Committee, His Royal Highness Eze Ifeanyi Eke, called for greater investment in grassroots basketball, saying Nigeria must rebuild the sport from its foundation.

Eke said competitions such as the ABA League were important because they would give young players the opportunity to develop their abilities while pursuing their dreams.

More than 180 games are scheduled to be played during the competition at Moshood Abiola National Stadium Basketball Courts, Package B, Abuja, and the Mo Arena Basketball Courts in Zone 5.