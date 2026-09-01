Malawi: 'We Can Be Malawi's Man City' - Ekhaya Boss Mpinganjira Eyes Fanbase Boom After Top 8 Glory

Ekhaya Football Club president William Mpinganjira believes his side's stunning Airtel Top 8 triumph could be the catalyst for a rapidly growing fan base, comparing the Cowboys' rise to that of English Premier League giants Manchester City.

Mpinganjira made the bold claim in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's dramatic final, in which Ekhaya stunned Malawian football by beating giants Mighty Wanderers 2-1 to lift the trophy in only their maiden top-flight campaign.

Speaking in an interview monitored on Mibawa Television straight after the final whistle, an emotional Mpinganjira admitted he never anticipated silverware so soon, given the club had only been promoted to the top division last season.

He said that if Ekhaya can sustain their impressive form over the next decade, the club stands to build a massive and fiercely loyal following -- pointing to Manchester City as the perfect blueprint.

Mpinganjira noted that City, once a modest club by comparison, have gone on to attract legions of Malawian supporters who previously had no connection to the club, purely off the back of years of sustained success on the pitch.