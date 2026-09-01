Zimbabwe: Court Rejects Divorcing Couple's 10-Page Parenting Plan, Says It Has No Legal Force

A High Court judge has struck a divorce matter off the roll after rejecting an elaborate 10-page parenting plan governing everything, from WhatsApp messages and school pick-ups to screen time, bedtimes and when divorced parents can introduce new partners to their children.

Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba ruled that Zimbabwe's laws do not recognise standalone parenting plans, warning that turning domestic arrangements into court orders could open parents to contempt-of-court proceedings over trivial breaches.

The ruling came in the unopposed divorce case between Ceileigh Hook, née McKersie, and Nathan King Hook, who have four minor children.

The couple had initially contested the divorce before reaching an agreement and filing a consent paper with an attached parenting plan, which they wanted incorporated into the High Court order.

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But Justice Chirawu-Mugomba found several provisions in the plan impossible or impractical to enforce.

One clause required parents not to speak negatively about each other around the children, prompting the judge to ask: "Who will police this?"

Another required their communication to be through a "brief WhatsApp message".

"What is considered brief and who will police this briefness?" the judge asked.

The parenting schedule also stipulated precise times for handing over children, including a 3pm deadline.

"If dropped at 3:10 pm does that constitute contempt of court?" the judge said.

The judge was equally sceptical about a provision limiting handovers in a car park to 15 minutes.

"Who will be the timekeeper and umpire? If the exchange takes sixteen minutes, is that contempt of court?" she asked.

The proposed plan also sought to regulate new relationships, providing that neither parent could introduce a new partner to the children until the relationship had lasted at least six months and was considered stable.

"How will this be enforced? How will the 'sure' part be enforced?" the judge asked.

Other provisions dealt with children's screen time, bedtime, healthy diets, schooling, travel with third parties and even arrangements should both parents die.

Justice Chirawu-Mugomba said the problem was that once such provisions became part of a court order, a breach could potentially expose a parent to contempt proceedings.

"At the uppermost mind of the court is the fact that a breach of each clause potentially constitutes contempt of court," she said.

The judge said parenting plans were specifically provided for under South African law, which has a detailed legislative framework and provides for the involvement of family advocates, psychologists, social workers and mediation.

Zimbabwe, however, has no equivalent statutory framework.

"Given that scenario, why then should a country such as Zimbabwe without a legal framework and without Family Advocates or other experts specifically mandated in legislation seek to adopt in its laws this foreign concept," Justice Chirawu-Mugomba said.

She stressed that Zimbabwe already has laws governing custody, guardianship, access and the welfare of children following divorce.

"Children are not commodities that should be exchanged in such a manner," the judge said, referring to the highly detailed handover arrangements.

Justice Chirawu-Mugomba ruled that parents were free to agree on custody, access and maintenance arrangements, but only enforceable terms could be incorporated into a consent paper and made part of a court order.

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"It is my considered view therefore that standalone parenting plans are not part and parcel of the laws of Zimbabwe," she said.

"What we have are consent papers which should capture enforceable agreements between the parties, be it for custody, access, maintenance and division of assets."

The judge said the contents of a parenting plan could be incorporated into a consent paper, provided the provisions were clear and enforceable, but the plan itself could not simply be attached as a standalone document and adopted wholesale by the court.

She consequently struck the Hooks' divorce matter off the roll, allowing the parties to rework their agreement. No costs were awarded.

The ruling comes as Zimbabwean courts increasingly grapple with family disputes involving detailed co-parenting arrangements, with the judge noting that divorce rates were rising and that courts needed to set clear standards for handling matrimonial settlements involving children.