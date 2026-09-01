Uganda: Mount Moroto Hotel Honours Late Philanthropist With Shs1m Cancer Run Donation

Mount Moroto Hotel has contributed Shs1 million towards the Moroto Rotary Cancer Run in honour of the late businessman and philanthropist, Mzee Cornelius Kodet Lorika, who died in 2025.

The hotel also supported the event by purchasing running kits, providing bottled water for participants and availing a public address system used for mobilisation and during the main event.

The Moroto Rotary Cancer Run, championed by Centenary Bank, brought together individuals, institutions and other stakeholders as part of a nationwide campaign to raise funds for the completion and equipping of the Rotary Centenary Bank Cancer Centre at Nsambya Hospital.

Speaking during the event, Mount Moroto Hotel Manager Emmanuel Yongo said the contribution was intended to preserve Kodet's legacy and continue his commitment to supporting the fight against cancer.

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"Our support is intended to honour the life and legacy of Mzee Cornelius Kodet Lorika, whose commitment to supporting the fight against cancer remained unwavering throughout his lifetime," Yongo said.

He said Kodet's family and former employees have continued to support the cancer run as a way of keeping his vision alive.

"Although he is no longer physically with us, his values and purpose remain alive," Yongo said.

Samuel Lobong, a Finance Officer at Mount Moroto Hotel, also participated in the run, saying he was proud to contribute to the legacy of the late philanthropist.

"I am happy to be part of the run and to contribute to Kodet's legacy by supporting cancer awareness campaigns," he said.

The event also attracted staff from Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, who joined the run to raise awareness and show solidarity with people affected by cancer.

Queen Asibazu, an accountant at the hospital, said her personal experience with cancer motivated her to participate.

"I have lost relatives and friends to cancer. I am running to raise awareness, show support for people battling cancer and remind everyone that we need to support cancer prevention and treatment interventions," Asibazu said.

Sarah Kabasindi, the hospital's Human Resource Manager, said the participation of health workers was intended to demonstrate solidarity with the campaign.

"We came out as staff of the hospital to show solidarity with the noble cause in the fight against cancer," Kabasindi said.

She added that health workers had a responsibility to lead by example.

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"As civil servants and a medical institution, we had to be exemplary by participating in the Rotary Cancer Run," she said.

Mary Clare Awori, Manager of Centenary Bank's Moroto Branch, thanked participants for supporting the initiative and reaffirmed the bank's commitment to cancer prevention and treatment.

Awori said Centenary Bank has contributed about Shs3 billion towards the Rotary Cancer Run over the years.

"Centenary Bank remains dedicated to supporting cancer prevention and treatment initiatives," Awori said.

She added that the bank had also co-funded the construction of the Rotary Centenary Bank Cancer Centre at Nsambya Hospital, which provides cancer screening, chemotherapy, surgery and palliative care.

"This shows our commitment to what improves people's lives beyond banking," Awori said.

The cancer run is part of a nationwide Rotary campaign aimed at mobilising resources to strengthen cancer prevention, treatment and care in Uganda.

For Mount Moroto Hotel, the initiative also provided an opportunity to honour the memory of Cornelius Kodet Lorika and continue supporting a cause he championed during his lifetime.