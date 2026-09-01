Tanzania Moves to Broaden Investment Ties With Serbia in Agriculture, Tourism, Blue Economy

Belgrade — TANZANIA will continue strengthening its relations and cooperation with the Republic of Serbia, particularly in trade and investment, agriculture, tourism and the Blue Economy, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has said.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks today, August 31, 2026, in Belgrade, Serbia, when he met Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić at the Palace of Serbia.

He said Tanzania and Serbia had a long history of friendship and cooperation, built on mutual respect and solidarity, noting that the relationship between the late Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere and former Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito had laid an important foundation for bilateral relations.

Dr Mwinyi conveyed greetings from President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, to President Vučić and stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen relations between the two countries.

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He also commended Serbia's decision to open a permanent embassy in Tanzania, saying the Tanzanian government had already allocated land at the Government City in Mtumba, Dodoma, for construction of the embassy offices and the ambassador's residence.

On efforts to promote trade and tourism, Dr Mwinyi stressed the importance of establishing direct air services between Serbia and Tanzania, serving both mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

For his part, President Vučić reaffirmed Serbia's readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Tanzania, saying his government was continuing to work on various proposals aimed at deepening bilateral relations.

President Vučić also supported the establishment of direct flights between Serbia and Tanzania, saying the move would help promote trade, tourism and economic relations between the two countries.

Dr Mwinyi is in Belgrade representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan at a Special High-Level Commemorative Meeting marking 65 years since the First Summit of Heads of State of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).