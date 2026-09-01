Mozambique: Waldemar De Sousa Appointed Bank of Mozambique Governor

Maputo — Waldemar de Sousa has been appointed by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo as the new governor of the Bank of Mozambique, the country's regulator of the national financial system.

De Sousa, who previously held various senior leadership positions at the Central Bank, replaces Rogério Zandamela, who led the institution for 10 years. The presidential decree also appoints Felisberto Dinis Navalha as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank.

The change in leadership at the Bank of Mozambique coincides with the conclusion of the previous governor's term, marking the start of a new phase in the management of the country's monetary and exchange rate policies.

At the helm of the Central Bank, the new Governor's key responsibilities will include chairing the Board of Directors, representing the institution before the government and national, foreign, and international bodies, and providing senior oversight of the Bank's activities, in accordance with the law.

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This appointment comes at a time when the Bank of Mozambique is playing a central role in the country's economic and financial stability. The institution is responsible, among other functions, for guiding and controlling monetary and exchange rate policies, managing Mozambique's foreign currency reserves, and supervising financial institutions.

De Sousa's appointment is controversial as he was accused by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) of being involved in Mozambique's largest ever financial scandal, known as the case of the "hidden debts."

De Sousa faces allegations of involvement in facilitating and irregularly contracting external debt totaling approximately two billion US dollars without the required parliamentary authorization. When the "hidden debts" occurred, De Sousa was was one of the Bank's administrators. He was accused alongside Ernesto Gove (former governor) and Joana Matsombe, also a former administrator.

However, De Sousa was not tried in the main case, in which 19 defendants were convicted. His liability is being addressed through a separate investigation and indictment process managed by the PGR.

According to a source from the Administrative Tribunal, the body responsible for checking the legality of public expenditure, cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique", the proceedings against De Sousa are ongoing.