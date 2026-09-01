Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Pushes African-Funded Peace Plan

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has returned home from Angola after attending the African Union's (AU's) 21st extraordinary session.

At the session, African leaders renewed calls for the continent to take greater financial responsibility for its own peace and security priorities.

The summit, hosted by Angolan president João Lourenço in Luanda, was held under the theme 'Strengthening Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention and Resolution in Africa'.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Briefing the media upon her arrival, Nandi-Ndaitwah on Monday said the summit differed from previous AU meetings by placing stronger emphasis on ensuring that continental plans are backed by the financial resources needed to implement them.

"The assembly placed particular emphasis on ensuring that planned activities are matched by the necessary financial resources for their implementation," she said.

The president said African countries must increasingly take ownership of peace and security initiatives rather than depending heavily on external funding.

She said the summit stressed the need for African governments to strengthen their capacity to finance the continent's own priorities.

"Peace and security initiatives must increasingly become the responsibility of African governments," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She added that the continent cannot continue relying heavily on external support to address its own challenges.

The extraordinary session adopted an action plan setting out agreed continental activities, together with the financial resources required to implement them.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the outcome was important in strengthening Africa's ability to respond to conflicts and other security challenges through its own institutions and resources.

The summit comes as the AU continues efforts to strengthen its continental peace and security architecture and improve the implementation of decisions taken by member states.

The president's participation formed part of Namibia's continued engagement in continental efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability and conflict prevention in Africa.

Nandi-Ndaitwah will be leaving the country on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema.