Namibian Street Dancers Step Into Global Spotlight

Street dance in Namibia has been featured at local clubs and open plazas, rarely securing the formal backing needed to push local talent onto international stages.

That dynamic shifted this month as the inaugural local edition of Red Bull 'Dance Your Style' ran its course through Windhoek, culminating in a national final that crowned local dancer Xallamo Gariseb, popularly known as 'Xallamo', as Namibia's first representative at the upcoming World Final in Zürich, Switzerland.

Unlike traditional dance competitions that rely on choreographed routines and panels of technical judges, the 'Dance Your Style' format forces competitors into unpredictable territory.

Dancers face off in one-on-one battles without prior knowledge of the music.

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With the DJ dropping tracks ranging from hip-hop and house to local pop, participants must improvise on the spot, while the crowd holds total judging power to vote for the winner of each round.

The local roll-out began on 2 August with an introductory workshop at the National Theatre of Namibia, led by international dancer Verb, alongside local industry figures Stanley Mareka and DJ Shoza.

The session focused on freestyle mechanics, performance confidence, and navigating the competition flow.

The competitive phase drew roughly 80 entrants to the UN Plaza qualifiers on 8 August.

From that open field, the top eight was selected to meet eight wildcard dancers at the Loft Night Club for the national final on 22 August.

After a series of head-to-head knockout rounds, Xallamo (29) claimed the national title.

He is now preparing to travel to Switzerland to compete against national champions from around the world on 24 October.

Speaking after his victory, he expressed his gratitude about reaching the milestone and the chance to showcase his work on a global stage.

"I've always loved dancing. It's not just a talent, but a passion, so showcasing it and winning is just a bonus," the dancer said.

Reflecting on the atmosphere and the impact of the competition, EMjay the MC, who hosted the event, highlights the significance of the platform for local street artists.

"The initiative is really a great one, recognising Namibian talent," he says.

Brand X events coordinator Helena Ngaifiwa says the initiative is aimed at elevating the street dance community and offers dancers a structured pathway to international exposure.