Namibia: Calls for Dignity and Rights of Remand Detainees

Human rights experts have called for greater protection of the dignity and rights of people held in remand detention, particularly vulnerable detainees.

The call was made during a human rights panel discussion hosted by the Southern African Leaders Coalition for Faith, Freedom and Justice in Windhoek on Sunday.

Armas Shikongo, a psychology academic at the University of Namibia (Unam), has stressed the importance of establishing facts before reaching conclusions.

"First establish the facts and seek the truth before reaching conclusions or deciding what position to support," Shikongo says.

Speaking about an international case involving chairman Man Hee Lee, a South Korean religious leader, Unam law lecturer Christian Harris says age, vulnerability and proportionality should be considered when determining appropriate legal measures.

"When dealing with vulnerable detainees, factors such as age and vulnerability must be taken into consideration when determining appropriate legal measures," Harris says.

The panel also discussed whether alternatives to custodial detention could serve the interests of justice while protecting the dignity and well-being of vulnerable detainees.

Participants say responsible media coverage, public awareness and civil society advocacy could help draw attention to human rights concerns surrounding remand detention.