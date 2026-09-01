Zimbabwe: Police Name Victims of the Chivhu Road Accident

The death toll from the horrific road accident along the Harare-Masvingo Highway has risen to 28 police say with 25 of the victims now identified by their next of kin.

The crash happened at about 20:30 local time on Friday evening at the 132km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road near Chivhu.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said one of the injured passengers died while receiving treatment at Chitungwiza General Hospital taking the number of fatalities to 28.

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Police have released the names of 25 victims whose identities have been confirmed by their relatives.

The victims include several children and families from Seke, Dema, Harare and other parts of Zimbabwe.

They are Tanaka Magiya (approximately 11), Talent Magiya (approximately 13), Adiel Magiya (approximately two), Nenyasha Magiya (approximately four), Mellisa Magiya (39), all of Chakahwata Village, Seke.

Rumbidzai Kashongo Bonda (29), Believe Bonda (10), Tehila Bonda (approximately two), Tavonga Bonda (approximately eight), all of Zhanje Village, Dema, Seke, Wisdom Masava (13), Devine Masava (9), Jonathan Marhewa (34), all of Dema, Seke

Moline Chamboko (57), of Mutevera Village, Chief Neshangwe, Sadza, Plaxecedes Nyamayaro (approximately 68), of Marikopo Village, Chief Seke, Seke, Humfrey Chikaka (44), of Dema, Seke, Lizzy Nhema (38), of Dema, Seke, Tawanda Mupandawana (two), of Collins Farm Village 2A, Gutu

Wisdom Chikaka (10), Kuzivakwashe Chikaka (12), Tariro Chikaka (14), Shamiso Chikaka (eight) all of Churu Farm, Glenview, Harare, Idyai Munyanyiwa (52), of Munyanyiwa Village, Chief Ziki, Bikita, Bernenia Zvomuya (63), of Murwirashava Village, Christine Nyakuzviranga (68), of Matonga Village, Itai Fushirai (46), of Masiwa Village all under Chief Seke, Dema.

Police said three other victims were burnt beyond recognition, making it impossible to conclusively establish their identities.

The Criminal Investigations Department's Forensic Department has obtained samples from the unidentified remains for DNA analysis.

"The Police will only release the identities of the three victims once the DNA forensic examination has positively confirmed their identities," Commissioner Nyathi said.

The latest tragedy has renewed concerns over night travel, with police warning motorists about reduced visibility and observation challenges after dark.

The police urged Zimbabweans to avoid unnecessary night driving and appealed to church leaders and conference organisers to coordinate travel arrangements so that congregants do not have to travel at night.

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They also urged passengers to avoid hiring or boarding vehicles that do not comply with the country's road safety requirements.