South Africa: Tembisa Hospital Graft - Suspect Appears in Court On Fraud, Corruption and Money Laundering Charges

A 37-year-old man has appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to face multiple charges arising from allegations relating to the procurement of medical supplies and equipment at Tembisa Hospital.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Stefan Joel Govindraju, faces charges including fraud, theft, money laundering and corruption-related offences following his arrest over the weekend.

"It is alleged that, between January 2020 and April 2023, Govindraju was the beneficial owner of numerous companies that were used to secure procurement contracts from Tembisa Hospital and the Gauteng Department of Health [GDoH].

"The State alleges that the accused engaged in, among others, fronting practices and cover quoting, thereby creating the false impression that procurement processes were fair, transparent and competitive.

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"It is further alleged that fraudulent and non-compliant documents were submitted in support of quotations and that certain entities received payments for services and goods that were allegedly not legitimately rendered or delivered," the NPA said.

The prosecutorial body further alleges that the conduct caused "prejudice of approximately over R583 million" to be suffered by the GDoH, the Tembisa Hospital, National Treasury and "ultimately, the citizens of South Africa".

"The... State further alleges that the accused paid gratification totalling over R41 million to officials who were employed at Tembisa Hospital in exchange for their intervention in procurement and supply chain management processes.

"During the bail proceedings, the court ruled that the accused bore the onus of satisfying the court that the interests of justice permitted his release on bail. The court subsequently granted Govindraju bail of R200 000, subject to conditions.

"The NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability in cases involving the alleged abuse of public procurement processes and the misappropriation of public funds," the NPA stated.

The matter has been postponed to 29 September.